RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) CFO Sells $1,531,750.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,985.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RDNT traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 664,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,211,000 after purchasing an additional 152,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

