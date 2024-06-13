R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

R1 RCM Price Performance

NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.13 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after acquiring an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in R1 RCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,120,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $77,171,000 after buying an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,696,412 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $70,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

