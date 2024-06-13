QUASA (QUA) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $234,406.35 and $679.48 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,695.04 or 0.99962395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012283 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00091107 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00181346 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $783.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

