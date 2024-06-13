QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43. 2,312,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,147,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,541. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 202.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 137,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 92,142 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.