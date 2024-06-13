Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 1717921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.23.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.