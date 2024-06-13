Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issued By Zacks Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

