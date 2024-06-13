Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Cut by Zacks Research

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 413,869 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

