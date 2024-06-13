Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 217700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

