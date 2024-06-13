ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

