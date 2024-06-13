ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.31

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.31 and last traded at $73.55, with a volume of 30856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.