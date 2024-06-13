Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $8.00. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 50,451 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $965.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 32.5% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

