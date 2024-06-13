Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 516.3% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of Pressure BioSciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,709. The company has a market cap of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.21. Pressure BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

About Pressure BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.