Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) EVP Sells $913,616.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $173.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 169.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

