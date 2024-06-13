Polymesh Price Reaches $0.47 (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $244.19 million and $93.52 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,059,799,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,059,532,587.629679 with 853,488,275.94496 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.49512053 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $133,380,320.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

