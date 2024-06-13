Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 76.3% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $116.47 million and approximately $5,117.75 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00117808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10104781 USD and is up 10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,175.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

