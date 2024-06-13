Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $45.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

PLRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.74.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after buying an additional 173,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464,860 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

