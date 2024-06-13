Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $72.53 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,007 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,674,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,381,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after acquiring an additional 682,863 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

