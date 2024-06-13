PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 265,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,544. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.