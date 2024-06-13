PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 265,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,544. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

