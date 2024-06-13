Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 15,221,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,453,102. The company has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

