Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Down 10%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.29 ($0.09). 228,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 148,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.10).

Petards Group Trading Down 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

