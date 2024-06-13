Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Perion Network Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $424.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. Research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

