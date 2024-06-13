PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,287,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 32,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 14,014,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,142,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.