Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,453 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paymentus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paymentus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,806,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 50,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,681. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.47. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

