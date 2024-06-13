Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $135.79 million and $3.76 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 135,769,151 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.