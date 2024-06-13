Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $102.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. Exponent’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

