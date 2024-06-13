Patrick M. Benton Sells 11,725 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,633. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.13 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,046,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

