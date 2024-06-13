PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $61.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE PAR opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

