Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 11.9%

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.70 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.80 ($0.35). 8,375,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 3,220,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.55 ($0.40).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
