Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading Down 5.9%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 37,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 41,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a market cap of C$12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.
Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
