OTR Global Reaffirms Mixed Rating for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

OTR Global reissued their mixed rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet Trading Up 4.4 %

PODD opened at $200.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,346 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Insulet by 689.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

