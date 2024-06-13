Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.50

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 29716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Orkla ASA Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Orkla ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This is an increase from Orkla ASA’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

