Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OROVY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

