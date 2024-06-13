Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.58. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.