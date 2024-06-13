Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.310-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion.

Oracle Trading Up 13.2 %

Oracle stock opened at $140.29 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

