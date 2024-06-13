Optimism (OP) One Day Volume Tops $255.62 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003046 BTC on popular exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $255.62 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,889,963 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

