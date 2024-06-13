ONUS One Day Volume Reaches $51,520.66 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $46.93 million and $51,520.66 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.48384462 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $40,099.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

