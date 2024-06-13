Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $76.22

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.22, but opened at $74.17. Onsemi shares last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 336,916 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Onsemi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

