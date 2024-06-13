ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Down 0.9%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.79 and last traded at $79.28. Approximately 319,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,838,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.02.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

