Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 165,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 505,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicell by 65.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

