Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 1% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.54. 3,604,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,477,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ocugen

Ocugen Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $396.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.57.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.