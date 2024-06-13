OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.19.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.80. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

