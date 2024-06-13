NYM Price Down 14.2% This Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $109.74 million and $1.96 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.14016352 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,131,386.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

