NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,695.04 or 0.99962395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012283 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00091107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

