NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $126.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,870 shares of company stock worth $230,147,038. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

