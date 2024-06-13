NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 2.7%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.74 and last traded at $128.59. Approximately 102,569,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 491,592,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.90.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,870 shares of company stock worth $230,147,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

