Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 41,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

