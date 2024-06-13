Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 15,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,720. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

