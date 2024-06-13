Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NMI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 15,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

