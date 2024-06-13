Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

DIAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

