Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
DIAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74.
About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
