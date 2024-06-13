Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Acquires $499,348.10 in Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 814,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,204. The company has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVB shares. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after buying an additional 219,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 254.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 537,314 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

